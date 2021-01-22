The internet won’t stop pasting Bernie Sanders onto classic album covers

Just when we thought that he couldn’t restore any more of our serotonin, Bernie Sanders’ adorable, ‘dad-core’ inauguration outfit has been turned into Twitter’s latest meme.

Images from the inauguration show Bernie Sanders channelling ‘dad-core’: a comfy, casual, and incredibly practical fashion trend for the freezing weather in Washington D.C.

Doing what it does best, Twitter obviously took to the wholesome tableau like a moth to a flame, photoshopping the rugged up politician onto various album covers. We’ve compiled a list of our top faves.

In contrast to the designer coats worn by his fellow politicians, Sanders’ outfit comprised of an outdoorsy windbreaker, one that he’s worn on his own campaign trail, as well as the cutest mittens! The hand warmers were reportedly made by schoolteacher Jen Ellis from Bernie’s home state of Vermont, using repurposed wool sweaters and recycled plastic bottles.

“The fact that these mittens, which were made from recycled and repurposed materials, made it to the national stage is really a shoutout to Vermont. I’m really proud that he took them to DC, and that he was there for this historic moment,” Ellis said.

When asked for his thoughts on the now-viral meme, Sanders simply said: “In Vermont we dress warm…and we’re not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm. And that’s what I did today.”

As for the rest of the inauguration fashion, the colour purple was incredibly significant. Vice President Kamala Harris, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were all decked out in purple – a colour representing bi-partisanship between the Republican and Democratic parties.

