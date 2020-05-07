Kamasi Washington scores Michelle Obama’s new Netflix documentary

Contemporary jazz saxophonist, Kamasi Washington, has scored the new Michelle Obama documentary, Becoming. It’s a development that is hardly surprising at this point, given the Obama family’s penchant for incredible music.

The film premiered on Netflix this week (May 6). It documents Obama’s recent book tour for her memoir, Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice.

“It was such a pleasure and honor to work on Becoming. Michelle Obama is such an amazing person and this film gives a very unique insight to who she is, how she thinks, and the way she navigates the world,” Washington shared in a Tweet.

"It was such an honor to work on #Becoming – a beautiful documentary film that sheds light into the life of our remarkable former First Lady @MichelleObama. Working w/ the incredible director Nadia Hallgren to create the musical score for this amazing piece was truly a blessing."

“It’s truly inspiring to see! Working with the film’s incredible director Nadia Hallgren to create a musical palette to support this amazing piece was truly a blessing. I’m so thankful to her for the opportunity to be a part of this.”

Returning the favour, Becoming‘s director Nadia Hallgren shared her jubilation in Washington’s involvement. “Working with Kamasi Washington on the musical score for Becoming was a dream come true.”

“Not only is Kamasi a masterful musician, he also has a unique sensitivity that he pours into his music. His music reaches deeply into your soul”

The full score is available from May 15 via Kamasi Washington’s label, Young Turks.