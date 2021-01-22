WATCH: Billie Eilish & ROSALIÁ – ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’

Haunting as ever and treacly with mystic, Billie Eilish has collaborated with flamenco singer-songwriter ROSALIÁ. Sung Eilish’s classic whisper-falsetto, the English/Spanish track will feature in an upcoming episode for HBO’s Euphoria.

The video for Lo Vas A Olvidar, translated to “Will You Forget It?,” features Eilish and ROSALIÁ caught in a stream of blue hues and wind machines. Subtle vocal effects are used to treat their harmonies in all the right places making it a deeply unsettling but beautiful listen. The biggest punch comes through in the final chilling lyrics:

“You say it to me like it’s something I have any choice in / If I wasn’t important, then why would you waste all your poison?”

The internet is going crazy deciphering the lyrics, which were solidified in a writing session that included Eilish’s brother Finneas and both their parents:

Tell me if you still miss me

Tell me if you still don’t forgive me

What will you do with all this poison? Nothing good

Tell me if you still miss me

Will you forget it? Can you let it go? Can you let it go?

Will you forget it? Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Will you forget it? Can you let it go? Can you let it go?

Will you forget it? Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Isn’t good

And that’s it

Ah, kisses, hahaha

Take care, please

Tell me you still don’t regret it

Tell me if there’s still something in common left

The time that’s lost doesn’t come back

Give me a kiss and bring me down from the cross

Will you forget it? Can you let it go? Can you let it go?

Will you forget it? Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Will you forget it? Can you let it go? Can you let it go?

Will you forget it? Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Enjoy the video for Lo Vas A Olvidar below: