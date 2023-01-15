Lana Del Rey shares tracklist and saucy AF semi-nude album cover

Lana Del Rey has dropped a tracklist and an eye-popping semi-nude album cover.
Lana Del Rey has shared the highly anticipated album artwork and track list for her forthcoming new album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Sharing a post via her Instagram page yesterday, the singer said the release date has been pushed back two weeks from March 10 to March 24 and will come with a boxed set and new merch.
It appears to be well worth the wait, as the alternative album artwork alone has fans in a hot flurry. Del Rey shared a revealing semi-nude photo which was used for the album’s alternative cover (which has since been taken down for violating Instagram’s guidelines and reposted with a heart covering her exposed nipple) and tracklist.
Lana Del Rey’s 16-title track, features Father John Misty, Bleachers, and Tommy Genesis.
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd tracklist:
‘The Grants”
“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
“Sweet”
“AW”
“Judah Smith Interlude”
“Candy Necklace”
“Jon Batiste Interlude”
“Kintsugi”
“Fingertips”
“Paris, Texas”
“Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing”
“Let the Light In” (feat. Father John Misty)
“Margaret” (feat. Bleachers)
“Fishtail’
“Peppers” (feat. Tommy Genesis)
“Taco Truck x VB”
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd can be pre-ordered on Del Rey’s official website.
