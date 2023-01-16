Who is Kanye West’s supposed new Australian wife, Bianca Censori?

Reports of a spontaneous marriage between Kanye West and Australian woman Bianca Censori have been rampant over the weekend, but who exactly is the Melbourne architect?

Kanye West has reportedly gotten hitched, in a supposed wedding ceremony between the rapper and Australian woman Bianca Censori. According to TMZ, the pair held some sort of wedding ceremony last week, although official documents or marriage certificates have yet to eventuate. West was seen wearing a wedding ring in the days following his reported marriage, and was spotted dining with Censori at a Beverly Hills restaurant.

While little is known of Censori, internet sleuths were quick to deduce that the Melbourne-born woman is an architect for West’s fashion and lifestyle brand, Yeezy. According to LinkedIn, Censori has been head of the company’s architecture department since 2020, and is currently based in Los Angeles. Censori studied — and attained her Masters in — Architecture at the University of Melbourne.

Aside from LinkedIn, much of the 27-year-old’s social media presence is largely private. Reacting to the news of the pair’s supposed wedding in an interview with Herald Sun, Bianca’s sister Angelina said that “it’s very exciting for both my sister and the family”, and requested privacy “for the time being.” Fanning the speculative flame, West last month released a song titled Censori Overload, as an apparent play on his new wife’s name.

It marks the latest development in West’s love life, following his high-profile divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian in November of last year. Since ending their eight-year marriage, West has been linked to actress Julia Fox, while Kardashian enjoyed a months-long fling with comedian Pete Davidson.

Romances aside, West has been embroiled in consistent controversies ever since he decided to wear a ‘White Lives Matter’ during Paris Fashion Week last October. The resulting fallout has included, but not been limited to, West’s involvement in a pornographic documentary, a request for a $1 billion trademark, the sharing of explicit photos of Kardashian, the freezing of his accounts by the IRS, and an InfoWars interview in which he repeatedly praised Hitler.