Watch Billy Joel’s touching tribute to Jeff Beck

Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck on Friday night by performing two covers: People Get Ready and The Alabama State Troopers’ Going Down.

Jeff Beck, who rose to fame when performing with The Yardbirds, passed away suddenly on January 10 after contracting bacterial meningitis. He was 78 years old. His death was mourned by the music world, with tributes pouring in from musicians including Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Mick Jagger and Billy Joel.

Following Beck’s death, Joel shared a written tribute on Twitter, describing him as “one of my heroes”. Then, at his monthly show at Madison Square Garden on Friday, he made a touching tribute to the late guitarist.

Joel began his show by performing, People Get Ready, which was featured in Beck’s 1985 album Flash. It became a staple throughout his career, demonstrating his ability to bend styles.

After performing songs such as You May Be Right and Led Zeppelin’s Rock and Roll, Joel wrapped up his performance with an impromptu cover of The Alabama State Troopers’ Going Down, which appeared on the Jeff Beck Group’s self-titled third album.

“I couldn’t let the night go by without doing something by Jeff.” He told his audience, describing Beck as “a musician that I always loved. He was the best”.