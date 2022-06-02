Kim Kardashian reveals how she ended up with Pete Davidson

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim let the world know that she made the first move on former SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

“So, this is how it went down with Pete,” Kim said. “I did ‘SNL,’ and then when we kissed in the scene, it was just a vibe.”

Apparently, Kim hosted quite the after-party to celebrate her appearance and Pete didn’t even attend. After that, she took matters into her own hands.

“I called the producer at ‘SNL’ and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number? And they were like, ‘Yeah.’ I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.'”

Safe to say Kim meant she was happy to simply hook up with the comic but that she ended up falling in love with him.

“Pete has got to be literally the best human being I’ve ever met, like the best heart.”

Well, that doesn’t quite put rumours to rest that Kimmy went after Pete because she heard about his ‘big dick energy’…