Amber Heard unable to pay $10.4 million damages and will appeal case

Amber Heard’s lawyer says the actor is “absolutely not” able to pay the millions in damages to her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Earlier this week a jury found that both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were entitled to payouts from one another after defaming each other.

Unfortunately for Amber, she was ordered to pay her ex-husband $10.4 million in damages which is significantly higher than the $2 million Depp was ordered to pay Heard.

EXCLUSIVE: @SavannahGuthrie talks to Amber Heard’s attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredhoft, following Johnny Depp's legal win. pic.twitter.com/i1EOlz1NcU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 2, 2022

Heard’s lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredhoft told Today that the Aquaman 2 star was “demonised” by Depp’s team.

“A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused,” she continued.

When Bredhoft was asked if Heard would like to appeal the verdict she said: “Oh absolutely, and she has some excellent grounds for it.”

“We even had tried to get the UK judgement in to dismiss his case because he already had his shot and that’s one of the issues. But also a number of the evidentiary issues. There was so much evidence that was not able to come in.”

Today host Savannah Guthrie asked: “Is she able to pay a $10.4 million judgement?”

“Oh no, absolutely not” Bredhoft said.

Finally, when she was asked what message the outcome sends, Bredhoft closed by saying: “It’s a horrible message it’s as I said, a setback. It’s a significant setback.”

“Unless you pull out your phone and you video your spouse or significant other beating you, effectively you won’t be believed.”