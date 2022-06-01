Johnny Depp wins defamation case but so did Amber Heard… wait, what?

The defamation case Johnny Depp brought against his ex-wife Amber Heard has finally come to an end as the jury reached a decision.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defaming him after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018, claiming she was a “public figure of domestic abuse”.

Heard came back at her ex-husband with a counter sue, saying this case had defamed her and caused her reputation damage.

Now, a jury has reached their decision and it looks like Johnny Depp has won his case. But so has Amber…?

Jury members awarded $10.35 million USD in damages, a significantly lower amount than his asking $50 mil.

The jury found that the statement Heard made about domestic abuse in 2018 clearly referred to the actor, even though she did not mention his name, therefore affecting his rep and incoming work.

At the same time, the jury found in favour of Amber Heard, saying she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer who called her abuse allegations a hoax.

Heard has been awarded $2 million USD in damages.

Both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp took to Instagram to discuss their feelings about the trial.

Depp said he was “truly humbled.”

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me,” he went on.

“It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.

“My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought.

“The goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome.”

Amber Heard aired her grievances about the outcome saying she felt she had lost “[the] right I thought I had as an American to speak freely and openly”.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” Heard posted.

“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback.”