WATCH: King Stingray cartoonify themselves for ‘Camp Dog’ music video

Forget The Simpsons, North-East Arnhem Land five-piece King Stingray are bringing the lols with their new Camp Dog animated music video.

One of the most wholesome bands in Australia, King Stingray have just dropped a clip to accompany their recent single Camp Dog, and it’s genuinely a must watch.

The video is a perfect pairing to the band’s carefree brand of Yolŋu surf-rock, providing plenty of giggles, backboned by a stunning track full of catchy, fuzzed-out riffs and King Sting’s signature, warm vocals.

Check out the music video below.