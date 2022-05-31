Where to watch the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard final verdict

The 6-week defamation trial Johnny Depp brought upon ex-wife Amber Heard is almost over as the jury is set to announce the final verdict within hours.

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation, claiming that she ruined job opportunities when she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 opinion article in the Washington Post.

Now after all this time and the closing arguments that were made on Friday, the trial is coming to an end.

That’s right, we’ll finally stop talking about it.

A verdict is expected this week but a court document seen by the Daily Mail reveals the jury has a 10-page form to go through covering a range of details to consider.

The document mainly seems to focus on the defamation allegations and the amount of compensation the winning party should receive.

So where can you watch the final verdict?

Well, a number of news outlets are streaming live from the Virginia courthouse to Youtube however, if you watch now you’ll just see the doors of the building and a pretty tumultuous live chat.

Watch the live stream below to be the first to find out who wins the seemingly never-ending Depp/Heard trial.