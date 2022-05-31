WATCH: Amy Shark cover The Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside’

Amy Shark covered The Killers’ 2003 hit at her Rod Laver Arena concert in March.

Amy Shark has only just now shared footage of herself singing Mr. Brightside by The Killers, two months after the Melbourne performance.

“I don’t really know what the rules are around here,” The Aussie songstress told the crowd as she prepared to sing another artist’s song.

“I ask for, what is it? Forgiveness, not permission. And I think just for one song, we should break the rules and we should go a little crazy, alright?”

Watch the full performance below.