Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s lawyers give closing arguments

As the jury begins deliberating on a result, Amber Heard’s defamation trial against Johnny Depp started to ramp up as the closing remarks were aired.

As the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial wraps up, the legal teams of both actors had the chance to make rebuttals to their testimonies during the closing remarks.

Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, did not hold back, presenting Heard as a “vicious and vile” person, suggesting her entire testimony was a hoax.

Vasquez also claimed that the actress was performing on the stand (lucky Johnny didn’t bring any theatrics to the court room) and that she was caught up in several lies during her testimony.

When it was Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn’s, turn to speak, he completely refuted those claims. He also focussed on reminding juours that abuse doesn’t have to take the form of physical violence, suggesting Johnny Depp intimidated his ex partner on several occasions, like the time he was filmed slamming cupboard doors while Amber was in the room.

Heard’s second attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, highlighted the necessity for the Aquaman star to file a lawsuit against Depp because the abuse was real, and her career had taken a hit as a result.

Bredehoft also said that Warner Brothers executive, Walter Hamada, testified that Jason Momoa and James Wan had emailed him, asserting that they did not want to be a part of the Aquaman sequel if Heard was not in the film.

But one of the most significant claims from the final addresses was Vasquez’s claim that Amber Heard wanted more than a divorce from Johnny Depp. Instead, she wanted to ruin him.

Apparently (according to Depp’s team), that’s why she “planted” faecal matter in their bed, to get back at Depp for being late to her birthday party.