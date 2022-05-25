Kate Moss confirmed Johnny Depp never pushed her down the stairs

Kate Moss appeared via video link to testify at the Depp – Heard defamation case yesterday and straight-up denied allegations that Johnny ever physically hurt her.

While discussing her sister’s interactions with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard alluded to a rumour that Depp had once thrown Kate Moss down a staircase while the pair were dating.

Due to the fact that Heard had mentioned Moss, the model was then eligible to testify in the defamation case.

The testimony occurred yesterday and was wrapped up within 5 minutes.

Moss appeared by video link from England’s southwest and was questioned by Depp’s team.

She confirmed she was dating the actor from 1994 to 1998.

When Depp’s lawyer asked Moss about the events that took place at the Golden e resort in Jamaica, Moss said: “Johnny left the room before I did,”

“There had been a rainstorm. And as I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back.

“I screamed because I was in pain and I didn’t know what had happened to me and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention,”

Depp’s lawyer, Benjamin Chew asked: “Did Mr Depp push you in any way down the stairs or during the course of your relationship?”

“No. He never pushed me kicked me or threw me down any stairs.” Moss responded.

While Depp’s team seemed to want to continue questioning Moss, discussions between the judge and opposing legal teams decided that Moss could only talk about that specific event, not the rest of her relationship with Johnny.

Amber Heard’s legal team didn’t cross-examine Moss either meaning the testimony took all of 4 minutes.

Later in the day Depp pointed out that Heard turned this rumour into a “very ugly incident, all in her mind.”

“There was never a moment where I pushed Kate down any set of stairs. Yet (Heard) has spewed this three times before” he said.

The case is set to end with closing arguments by the end of the week.