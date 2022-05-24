Kate Moss is set to testify today in the Depp – Heard defamation case

In the sixth and final week of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, another one of his exes, Kate Moss is set to take the stand.

If you have somehow forgotten, Johnny Depp has spent the last 6 weeks suing his ex-wife for defamation. Depp claims that Heard damaged her career when she wrote a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post and referred to herself as a victim of domestic violence. Although Heard never mentioned her ex-husband by name, Depp is convinced that the article caused the demise of his career.

Now, Johnny’s legal team is hoping that another one of his exes will eliminate rumours that the actor is in fact abusive.

According to The New York Post, Kate Moss will appear via video link to testify at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.

Moss and Depp dated for around four years in the mid-90s but the pair broke up due to irreconcilable differences according to Depp.

In a 1998 interview with Hello! magazine, Depp admitted to being “difficult to get on with” in the midst of the relationship and the pair were famously chaotic with public arguments and one incident ending in the two trashing a hotel room.

Depp was arrested at the time for the vandalism and forced to pay $9,000 in repairs.

While the two seemed to end things on a positive note, Amber Heard accused Depp of throwing Moss down a staircase.

While discussing her sister’s alleged incident with Depp, Amber Heard told the court: “Whitney, my sister, all of a sudden put herself in between Johnny and I.

“She threw herself in the line of fire … She was trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her.

“I don’t hesitate and wait – I instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs and I swung at him.”

She continued: “In all of my relationships to date with Johnny I hadn’t landed a blow. And I, for the first time, I hit him, like actually hit him square in the face. He didn’t push my sister down the stairs.”

Due to the law in Virginia, Kate is now eligible to be called as a witness for Depp’s team after Heard name-dropped her in her testimony.

Kate Moss is set to take the stand today and set the record straight.