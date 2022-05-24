Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler checks himself into rehab after drug relapse

Aerosmith have postponed their Las Vegas residency after the band’s frontman, Steven Tyler, checked himself into rehab.

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has checked himself into a drug rehabilitation facility following foot surgery that led to a relapse.

The band were set to kick off a summer residency in Las Vegas, starting on the 17th of June, and running through until December.

This morning, the band took to Instagram to let fans know that the residency has been delayed, updating them on Tyler’s health.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” they wrote.

“After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being.”

The post went on to explain that the residency will still go ahead, starting in September this year.

“We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows,” Aerosmith continued.

“Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”