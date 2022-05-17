Fans trampled after hearing gunshots at Lovers and Friends Festival in Las Vegas

Lovers and Friends Festival goers reportedly heard gunfire and evacuated the concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told TMZ: “Shortly after 10 PM, gunfire was reportedly heard near the site of the Lovers & Friends Festival, causing a large group of attendees to exit the venue.”

“At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting and the initial report has been deemed unfounded. Three people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The show has since resumed.”

