Fans trampled after hearing gunshots at Lovers and Friends Festival in Las Vegas

by Chloe Maddren

lovers and friends festival trampled

Credit_ KSNV

Lovers and Friends Festival goers reportedly heard gunfire and evacuated the concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told TMZ: “Shortly after 10 PM, gunfire was reportedly heard near the site of the Lovers & Friends Festival, causing a large group of attendees to exit the venue.”

“At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting and the initial report has been deemed unfounded. Three people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The show has since resumed.”

lovers and friends festival
Credit_ KSNV

More to come.

