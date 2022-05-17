Kylie Jenner brags about having the best driver’s license photo in history

Kylie Jenner posted a picture of her driver’s license photo and I, along with everyone else, immediately felt like a damn troll by comparison.

Kylie Jenner is bragging it up with her latest, caption-less post of her driver’s license, showing just how good you can look… if you’ve got a team of hair and makeup artists.

It’s not clear why Kylie posted the pic, maybe it was to show off her undeniable beauty or, maybe she was just proud of having her license.

Fans and friends are losing their minds in the comment section, pointing out how jelly they are that they don’t have pictures like that.

If you’re thinking the same thing, don’t worry, you probably don’t have a glamour team at your beck and call.

Some are wondering if Jenner airbrushed or photoshopped the shot because well, it looks flawless, and she very well may have.

All I know is it may be time to make a trip to the department of transport and update the old license pic.