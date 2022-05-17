Guy Sebastian said he head-butted a home intruder

Guy Sebastian said he head-butted an intruder that broke into his Maroubra home while his newborn son slept.

Guy Sebastian was under cross-examination at the embezzlement trial his ex-manager brought upon him when he detailed how an intruder broke into his house.

“I had a brand newborn, I was at the recording studio, had a call from my wife. A person was trying to get through the little boy’s window.” Sebastian said.

“I grabbed him and held him while my wife was on the phone to the police. I chased after him, he started to leg it.”

The Voice star was asked by his ex-manager’s lawyer, Dominic Toomey SC if he actually head-butted the intruder and Sebastian confirmed he did not but that’s what he told people.

“While I was holding him, he was elbowing, kicking, I’ve told people, yeah, that I knocked him out.”

“I agree I’ve told people I head-butted him … not as an intentional head-butt. You’re implying I head-butted him as an intentional act.”

“But … he had both his hands in the helmet I’ve ripped down and he’s held onto my helmet … through the gap.”

