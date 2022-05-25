Ricky Gervais is blocking people who make fun of his new special

Looks like the edge lord himself, Ricky Gervais can’t handle a joke if the joke is on him.

Ricky Gervais’ most recent Netflix special SuperNature was met with a whole lot of backlash because Gervais’ said some crook shit, as usual.

The comedian prides himself on his ‘challenging’ and ‘edgy’ humour but it feels like he just can’t get enough of talking about the trans community… of course, everyone else has had enough of hearing it.

One Twitter user has proved that while Ricky may be able to dish it out, he certainly can’t take it.

Apparently, Gervais quickly blocks anyone who makes fun of him, as Alejandra Caraballo proved when they tweeted a joke at the comedian.

Ricky Gervais can dish it but he can't take it. He's such a thin skinned little bitch that searches his own name and blocks anyone mocking him on Twitter. He proved my tweet right. What's the matter Ricky? Too challenging for ya? pic.twitter.com/XNvAeLuKPy — Alejandra "Too Challenging" Caraballo 🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇷 (@Esqueer_) May 25, 2022

Caraballo isn’t alone in the experience either as many took to Twitter to chat about how the comic reacts to criticism.

A while back I heard how he namesearches himself, so I unblocked him and said something to the effect of "was Ricky Gervais ever funny, or was he just Karl Pilkington's laugh track?" and I think it only took an hour for him to block me. https://t.co/YkBxIMLDby — SlothHammer 40K (@CaseyExplosion) May 24, 2022

One time Ricky Gervais searched his name on twitter, saw that I said he wasn’t funny, then tried to get me fired by tagging my boss in a tweet about it. Anyway he’s 100 percent reading everything you’re saying — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) May 24, 2022