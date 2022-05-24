Critics have deemed Ricky Gervais’ new comedy special as anti-trans

Ricky Gervais released his new stand up comedy special SuperNature and has immediately received backlash for making jokes about the trans community… again.

Ricky Gervais is back with another comedy special despite pointing out immediately that he absolutely didn’t need to do one. Turns out, many agreed.

Spoilt alert – In case you wanted to watch the special for yourself without having heard a single joke, don’t read ahead.

While I am the first person to say Ricky is ‘edgy’ for the sake of being edgy, occasionally it feels like he may actually be trying to make a point within what many consider to be humorous. I haven’t quite worked out if this is one of those times.

The joke that’s causing a whole bunch of drama occurred only minutes into the special when Gerais said: “I love the new women. The new ones we’ve been seeing lately. The ones with beards and cocks. They’re as good as gold, I love ’em. No, it’s the old-fashioned ones, they go, ‘Oh, they want to use our toilets.’ ‘Why shouldn’t they use your toilets?’ ‘For ladies!’ ‘They are ladies — look at their pronouns! What about this person isn’t a lady?’ ‘Well, his penis.’ ‘Her penis, you fucking bigot!’ ‘What if he rapes me?’ ‘What if she rapes you, you fucking TERF whore!’”

Now, if you were to look at the joke with the utmost generosity one could argue that Ricky is making fun of the notion that allies seems to care more about whether or not you get someone’s pronouns right than they care about the horrendous shit transphobic people say.

Of course, I could be wrong.

People have taken to Twitter to air their grievances and there is, as usual a whole lot of opinions both for and against the comedian.

Ricky Gervais has a new stand up show out on Netflix today. 5 minutes in and he’s making jokes about trans women attacking & raping people in public bathrooms. To him we exist only as a punchline, a threat, something less than human. — Esme (@discount_Ripley) May 24, 2022

Ricky Gervais has been supportive of me, a trans woman, for years. He is not transphobic. He is bullshitphobic. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) May 24, 2022

One Twitter user pointed out that James Acaster said it best…