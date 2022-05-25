Tanya Plibersek apologised for likening Peter Dutton to Voldemort

Earlier this week senior labor MP Tanya Plibersek was asked about her opinion on the undoubtedly new opposition leader, Peter Dutton.

In an interview with 4BC, Plibersek said: “Well I think there will be a lot of children who have watched a lot of Harry Potter films who will be very frightened of what they will see at night, that’s for sure,”

“What, are you saying he looks strange, he looks odd?” Radio host Scott Emerson replied.

“I am saying he looks a bit like Voldemort and we will see whether he can do what he promised he would do when he was last running for leader, which is smile more,” she said.

Plibersek was quickly caught out for making fun of Dutton over his looks so she said: “No, I am just saying he is not the warm and friendly face of the Liberal party,”

“And if this last election taught us anything, it taught us that the Liberal Party has moved too far to the extremes of politics.”

It wasn’t exactly a good save and naturally, the radio host scrutinised the comments.

Plibersek apologised for the comments on Wednesday night according to 2GB host Ben Foreman.

“I shouldn’t have said it,” she said.

Also told Sunrise that Plibersek did the “appropriate thing” by saying sorry.

“We should not refer to peoples’ appearance,” he told Kochie

The brand new PM went on to say now that he’s in charge, things are gonna work a little differently.

“People, when they make a mistake, they shoulda apologise and we move on,”

“That’s one of the ways that we can change the way that politics operates and Tanya has done the appropriate thing here.”