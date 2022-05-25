Matthew McConaughey begs US to change after Texas shooting

Matthew McConaughey has pleaded with America to change gun laws after the recent shooting in Uvalde.

Matthew McConaughey penned a devastating note about his hometown of Uvalde, Texas where an 18-year-old shot and killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday.

“As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my hometown of Uvalde, Texas,” The note read.

“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us.”

“What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighbourhood tomorrow?”

McConaughey, who has previously confirmed he is a supporter of the second amendment but also an advocate of stricter gun laws, reiterated the need for change.

“As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs.”

“We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastation American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue.”

The actor also gave his deepest condolences to the families who were effected by the recent shooting.

“And to those who dropped off their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming.”