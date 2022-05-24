18 children killed during tragic school shooting in Texas

This morning an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Texas, taking the lives of 18 students and two teachers.

More than a dozen elementary school students were killed during a shooting in the Texas city of Uvalde that has been described as “horrific” and “incomprehensible”.

Authorities believe the perpetrator of the shooting was a local 18-year-old man, Salvador Ramos, who attends Uvalde High School. Police have confirmed that the suspect is dead.

It was first reported that 14 students and one teacher were killed in the tragic shooting, but since that report, another 4 children and one teacher are confirmed to have been killed.

Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said, “He shot and killed horrifically … incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher.” Robb Elementary teaches students between grade 2 and grade 4.

“It’s believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and he may have also had a rifle, but that is not yet confirmed according to my most recent report.”

Another 14 students and a man in his 40s were transported to hospital for treatment, two of whom were transferred to an emergency room in San Antonio while another is waiting to be transferred.

Authorities also suspect that the shooter may have killed his grandmother before arriving at the school, but Abbott says he has “no further information about the connection between those two shootings.”

At this current time, the shooter’s motives are unknown, nor how he acquired the weapons. This marks the 199th mass shooting in the USA so far in 2022.