Video footage released of Alec Baldwin moments after ‘Rust’ shooting

Footage of Alec Baldwin’s police interview after the shooting of the set of his film Rust has been released.

On October 21, 2021 cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after a prop gun held by star and producer Alec Baldwin went off during rehearsal.

Balwin was dismissed from the set and questioned by police.

Warning: The following footage may be upsetting and contain profanity.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has released all the files associated with the criminal investigation into Hutchins’ death.

In the newly released footage of Baldin’s police interview, the actor is seen making phone calls and awaiting the officer’s questioning.

While on the phone, Baldwin says: “What I am is someone who… I don’t want to do this whole thing anymore, I don’t. I don’t want to be a public person.

“And you know, I’m the one holding the gun in my hand and everybody was supposed to have taken care of… They always hand me a cold gun.”

In the second phone call he is heard asking a woman: “where are the kids?”

