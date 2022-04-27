Overwatch 2 might be delayed, but the beta is here NOW

The Overwatch 2 Beta for PC has finally launched, and we’ve got all of the information you need on how to be a part of the fun!

It’s April 27, and the Overwatch 2 Beta has finally launched after much delay. A lucky few will have woken up this morning feeling like Charlie Bucket, a golden ticket waiting in their inbox.

The rest of us who weren’t so fortunate will have to wait, but there are still plenty of chances to get into the Overwatch chocolate factory. Blizzard has simple requirements if you’d like to earn yourself an invite.

You’ve got until tomorrow, and all you need to do is connect your Battle.net account to your Twitch profile and watch at least four hours’ worth of streamed content from a list of approved content creators. If you’re not vibing with one of them, don’t worry, you can change the channel.

All that matter is you watch four hours total; you can spread that across as many streamers as you like. This promotion will begin at 1 pm ET on April 27 and last until 9 pm ET.

If you’re on the east coast of Australia, that’s 4 am till 12 pm this Wednesday. The beta lasts until May 17th, and Blizzard says they’ll be adding players gradually, so if you miss out on the first round, don’t fret!

The beta is absolutely stacked with features and new content, not least of which is the 33rd hero to join the roster, Sojourn. A railgun toting Canadian, Sojourn looks like everything Widowmaker wishes she was. Serious damage, great range, and incredible movement. What more could a player ask for?

And she’s just the beginning. Beta players can enjoy all-new hero updates, refurbished five v five gameplay, and the new Push game mode.

Unfortunately, this is a PC only beta, so console players will have to wait patiently for their turn. If you don’t have four hours to spare, you can also sign up for Beta access here.

If you’re only just catching up and you don’t know Overwatch 2 from Overcooked 2, Alastair Cairns has all the details.