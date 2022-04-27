UK woman married her cat so her landlord doesn’t seperate them

The 49-year-old woman from London is facing eviction, so she decided to marry her cat, hoping future landlords will allow her to live with her pet.

A woman from Sidecup in London, Deborah Hodge, married the love of her life on the 19th of April. The only catch: her new wife is a cat.

In the past, Hodge has been forced to say goodbye to three of her pets to avoid eviction, including two huskies she had bought for her children. So to avoid separation in the future, she married her five-year-old cat, India.

Hodge said, “I had nothing to lose and everything to gain so I married my cat! I recited vows under the universe that no man will ever tear myself and India apart.” Okay, iconic.

“I set out my intention that I would never be separated from the animal I adore. I can’t be without India… She is truly a sensation, she is so friendly and amazing. She is fundamentally the most important thing in my life after my children.”

“By marrying India, I need any future landlords to know that we come as a package and we cannot be separated under any circumstances as she is as important to me as the children,” she continued. “I refuse to be parted with her. I’d rather live on the streets than be without her.”

We love how attached she is to India, but we’re not sure how her ex-husband Norman is going to feel about this. Although he probably doesn’t care, because as it turns out, Norman is actually her old house.

Yes, you read that right. We’re almost certain that the Deborah Hodge who married her cat is the very same Deborah Hodge who also married her house back in 2017.

We did a bit of internet digging and it was a wild ride. Apparently the Deborah Hodge who married her house is a micro-celebrity in England. She’s made the news several times since she quit her job as a teacher to make it in showbiz.

She couldn’t go back to her job because she did a topless scene in a film and didn’t want her students to find the footage.

But since then, she’s made several television appearances, stirring up viewers by saying she spent her taxpayer benefits on prosecco and had sex with her partner in a hospital bed just two hours after giving birth.

Her age lines up with the older articles, she lives in the same city, looks pretty similar (even though those stories were published six years ago), and the old articles mention the two huskies that she had to give up to stay in her old house.

The only facts that don’t line up is the number of children she has, with older articles citing four, while current stories suggest she only has two. But considering each of the children have different fathers, it’s very probable that they’re the same person.

But either way, Debby doesn’t seem to care. She’s living, and most importantly, she had a great time at the cat wedding.

“I had a group of friends there for the ceremony – they all think I’ve gone batshit crazy but we all had a lovely day.” Awwww.

We just need to find out if she actually divorced Norman before marrying India.