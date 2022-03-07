Ukrainian soldiers marry on the front line

A Ukrainian couple who are fighting against the Russian invasion decided to take their vows on the front line.

The couple have been together for 22 years hadn’t seen each other since the war broke out until Sunday and the pair immediately decided to tie the knot.

Lesia Ivashchenko left her job when Russia invaded to join the territorial defence forces and protect her district and was only just reunited with her partner Valerii Fylymonov.

“It is very sad that this (the Russian invasion) happened to us, that our family cannot be together,” Ivashchenko said as reported by the ABC.

“I’m happy that we are alive, that this day started, that my husband is alive, and he is with me.

“We decided who knows what will happen tomorrow. We should get married in front of the state, in front of God.

“And we have an adult daughter, and I think she’s happy that we finally did it.

“I expected to have a very modest ceremony. I thought we’ll just will say ‘yes” to each other.

“It was a surprise from my brothers in arms and our commanders that they decided to set it (the marriage ceremony) up to show that, despite everything, we believe in the future and life is going on.

“We are determined to push back the enemy and take back our lands and win.”