How to Tell Your Kids You’re Divorcing, According to J.Lo

Jennifer Lopez has shared how she broke the news of her divorce from Ben Affleck to her 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

In a candid interview with El País, J.Lo reflected on the emotional moment she had with her kids after splitting from the Argo star earlier this year.

Lopez and Affleck had a whirlwind romance, reconnecting in 2021 after first dating from 2002 to 2004. They married in 2022 but called it quits this year. For J.Lo, the most important thing was reassuring her children that they would get through it together.

“I said, ‘I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you’re going to see that I’ll come out the other side stronger and better,'” she explained. “I promised them that and I did it.” Now, with time passed, she feels at peace, knowing her kids are better for it.

“I’m happier that I’m a step further along than I was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago… I’m proud of myself for that and I’m proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times,” she continued. “They’re stronger and better because of it.”

Lopez’s journey hasn’t been without its setbacks—she recently cancelled her 2024 world tour just weeks before it was set to kick off.

But she’s staying positive, saying, “So, it’s a great time to go out there and dance and sing and have a good time with everybody.”