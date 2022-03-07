The Journey and Rachel May dissect ‘Hollow’: their atmospheric house masterpiece

DIVE INTO ‘HOLLOW’, THE NEW SINGLE FROM THE JOURNEY AND RACHEL MAY

Jacob and Tom from The Journey and guest Rachel May have been DJs for more years than they’d care to admit. As such, they find themselves playing quite a wide variety of music in their lengthier sets. They thrive on slower, percussion-based music and the new single, Hollow, is a result of deeper experimentation in this style.

Born of a collaboration between Tom Evans and vocalist Alverie while working on her music, it was a natural progression to move into the dance music space. Hollow, says Evans, “is quite simple in comparison to the rest of the records in our catalogue, so as well as being incredibly proud of the outcome, we really learnt a lot creatively during this process.” This teaming up has paid dividends as Hollow has been sitting in the number one position on the ARIA Club charts for five consecutive weeks.

Read on as Tom Evans takes you through the process of building Hollow.