Musician Bad Bunny takes lead in new Marvel film ‘El Muerto’

Rapper Bad Bunny was just announced at CinemaCon to play Marvel’s first-ever Latino headlining actor in the upcoming standalone film El Muerto.

Chart-topping rapper, Bad Bunny, has just been cast as the newest Marvel hero! Not only cast, but he will lead the standalone comic book film “El Muerto“, set to release on January 12, 2024.

The news comes from CinemaCon, an annual event where movie theatre owners gather in Las Vegas. Sony Motion Pictures Group president Sanford Panitch announced on stage at the convention that Benito will be the first-ever Latino actor to headline in a Marvel film.

During an interview, Bad Bunny, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, said: “To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible .. so exciting,” adding that he’s a big wrestling fan. This seems like a perfect fit!

Going by Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez in the comics, El Muerto is a wrestling based superhero whose power comes from the mask he wears. The mask grants the wearer superhuman strength and is passed on from one generation to the next.

During the announcement, Panitch told the crowds that their version of El Muerto would be that of an antihero who is in the process of receiving the mask from his father; for reasons unknown.

According to the source material, the ritual that follows the passing of the mask is relatively simple; the next in line has to fight a powerful oppressor known as el Dorado who will then decide if they live to keep the powers of the mask.

In this instance, Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez cowers in fear at the sight of the oppressor and will not fight them. Due to a debt owned by Juan-Carlos’ father, el Dorado allows for them to travel the world for ten years in hopes of developing some courage and eventually being willing to face them.

Speculation suggests that the movie will be about these ten years of travelling. There is also speculation that some other Marvel superheroes will be making an appearance.

During their travels, Juan-Carlos finds himself in a charity wrestling event against none other than our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. This leaves us with reason to believe that Tom Holland could be making an appearance.

Some fans are also wishful for an appearance from Andrew Garfield or Toby Maguire, depending on which universe this El Muerto is set in. Only time will tell.