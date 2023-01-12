Paramore unveil new single ‘C’est Comme Ça’ and it’s electrifying

Paramore have finally released their third electrifying single C’est Comme Ça off of their long-awaited sixth studio album This Is Why.

It is another beautiful day to be a Paramore fan, with the band really their third single off of their highly anticipated sixth studio album titled This Is Why. The new track continues their blazing-got trail of singles leading up to the album release. With the title of the new single C’est Comme Ça being French for “it’s like that” which is akin to the English phrase “that’s just how it is”.

Speaking about the track, front-woman Hayley Williams candidly stated “I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative. The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to.”

The new single C’est Comme Ça gives us a healthy dose of dance-punk and a continuation of Hayley’s fierce and sharp lyrics, as she reflects on her own personal growth throughout the past few years.

Accompanying the track is its own official lyric video which you can watch down below.

This Is Why drops on the 10th of February.