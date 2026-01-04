Dua Lipa’s boyfriend is telling mates he’s already landed the role of Bond

If the rumours prove true we could see Dua Lipa’s boyfriend shaking (not stirring) a martini

Callum Turner is used to turning heads on screen, but now it seems he’s making waves off it too. The British actor, who’s been quietly dating pop sensation Dua Lipa since 2024, has suddenly become one of the hottest names in Hollywood — with bookmakers and insiders alike whispering that he’s set to take over the iconic mantle of James Bond.

Rumours are swirling that Turner has been telling friends he’s already got the part, though the studios are staying mum.

Turner’s rise from supporting roles in Fantastic Beasts to leading-man potential feels almost cinematic in itself. His sharp British charm, mid-30s edge, and on-screen versatility make him a natural contender to step into 007’s shoes.

Fans and industry insiders alike have been quick to point out that he fits the mould of what the new creative team – led by a fresh director and Steven Knight on screenplay duties – might want: a British actor with range, charisma, and just the right amount of mystery.

Of course, nothing is official. MGM and the Bond producers have yet to confirm any casting, and betting odds – however glowing – are not a contract. But Turner’s presence in the rumour mill has intensified in recent months, with his name now topping bookmakers’ lists ahead of other rumoured contenders like Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The gossip is only heating up thanks to his high-profile relationship with Dua Lipa, who some sources say might even lend her voice to the soundtrack if Turner clinches the role.

Whether he’s whispering it to friends as a wink to fate or just playing the Hollywood game, Turner has officially become the face of speculation around 007. And with Lipa by his side, the couple are quickly cementing themselves as one of the entertainment world’s most talked-about pairings, stylish, ambitious, and now potentially Bond-adjacent.

In short: keep your eyes on Turner. If the rumours prove true, the next time we see a martini shaken (not stirred), it might just be him wearing the tux.