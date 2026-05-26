Dom Dolla announces one-night Melbourne show

Dom Dolla is heading home to Melbourne on Thursday, 24 September, with an exclusive show at Marvel Stadium.

For one night only, Dom Dolla is set to stage one of the largest headline electronic shows ever produced in Australia, following the recent announcement of his latest US headline show, set to take place at New York’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park this October.

The GRAMMY Award-nominated DJ and producer will premiere his brand new stadium production in front of his home crowd in what promises to be one of the most anticipated electronic music events the city has seen.

In an announcement on his Instagram, Dom writes, ‘IM COMING HOME 🥲 Melbourne i cant believe this is real… turning this stadium into a super-club has been a dream of mine for years now. I am so grateful for the support my hometown has shown me over the years. I’ll be premiering my brand new stadium production 👽 see you in september ♥️’

This show follows Dom’s record-breaking debut Australian stadium performance at Allianz Stadium, Sydney in December, 2025, where Dom transformed the venue into a ‘super-club’ for the night.

With accolades including four ARIA Awards for Best Dance/Electronic Release to date and the inaugural ARIA Global Impact Award presented by Spotify, as well as headlining two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden to over 30,000 fans and completing a 10-week residency at the world’s #1 club Hï Ibiza, Dom Dolla is quickly becoming one of the most influential DJs and producers Australia’s ever produced.

Get your tickets here.