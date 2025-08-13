Chrissie Hynde is back, and she’s bringing friends

Prediction – this one is gonna be huge

The Pretenders frontwoman has announced Duets Special, a 13-track album featuring collabs with Brandon Flowers, Debbie Harry, Dave Gahan, Rufus Wainwright, Julina Lennon, and more.

Set for release on 17 October via Parlophone, the album started as a spontaneous idea in 2023.

“I was talking to Jörn, Rufus Wainwright’s husband… and for some reason, I said, ‘Hey, maybe Rufus and I should do something,’” Hynde explains.

That spark quickly turned into a full album, with contributions from the late Mark Lanegan, Cat Power, Shirley Manson, Alan Sparhawk, k.d. lang, Lucinda Williams and Julian Lennon.

Hynde’s duet with Rufus on Always On My Mind is already out, giving fans a sneak peek of the record’s mix of tender, playful, and totally unforgettable moments.

Many of these collaborations have roots in live performances — including a star-studded tribute to Lanegan that also featured Gahan — so the chemistry feels effortless.

Tracklist – Duets Special

Me & Mrs Jones (feat. k.d. lang) Can’t Help Falling In Love (feat. Mark Lanegan) Sway (feat. Lucinda Williams) Dolphins (feat. Dave Gahan) First Of The Gang To Die (feat. Cat Power) Always On My Mind (feat. Rufus Wainwright) Every Little Bit Hurts (feat. Carleen Anderson) I’m Not In Love (feat. Brandon Flowers) It’s Only Love (feat. Julian Lennon) Try To Sleep (feat. Debbie Harry) County Line (feat. Alan Sparhawk) Love Letters (feat. Shirley Manson) (You’re My) Soul And Inspiration (feat. Dan Auerbach)

Duets Special is available for pre-save now, and officially lands 17 October.