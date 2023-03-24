Enter the dreamy world of Lana Del Rey’s ninth studio album “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Lana Del Rey, the iconic singer-songwriter known for her dreamy and nostalgic sound, is back with her highly anticipated ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Lana Del Rey, the enigmatic chanteuse, is once again gracing us with her presence, this time with her ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”. Following the critical success of her previous releases, “Blue Banisters” and “Chemtrails Over the Country Club,” Del Rey continues to display her versatility as a musician, featuring an array of collaborations with a diverse group of artists.

From Father John Misty to Bleachers, Tommy Genesis to Jon Batiste, Del Rey’s new album is an all-star lineup of talent. The LP’s title track, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” produced by Benji, Mike Hermosa, Drew Erickson, and Zach Dawes, and the Del Rey and Jack Antonoff-produced “A&W” are just a couple of the tracks that showcase Del Rey’s range and creativity.

Available on all major streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify, Del Rey’s new album is sure to be a hit with fans. But for those who prefer physical formats, fear not, as Del Rey has released a variety of editions, including CD, cassette tape, and vinyl, each with its unique cover art.

The singer-songwriter’s official website offers a selection of exclusive editions and limited-edition LPs, with some already sold out. However, standard vinyl, exclusive white vinyl, standard CD, and digital album are still available at the time of writing.

Whether you’re a die-hard Del Rey fan or a casual listener, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” is not to be missed. With her trademark poetic lyrics, haunting melodies, and ethereal vocals, Lana Del Rey once again proves why she’s one of the most influential artists of our time.

