Rhodes Music V8 Plugin: Is This Finally The Only Rhodes Plugin You Need?

We got our hands on the new official Rhodes V8 Plugin made by Rhodes Music. Will this official plugin be your go-to Rhodes software instrument?

There’s few pieces of gear in the music world that have withstood the ever-changing landscape, remained influential and have had the ability to cross genres. One of those iconic pieces is the Rhodes keyboard — named after its inventor Harold Rhodes — which has hit its 8th version recently in the Rhodes MK8 with help of master designer Axel Hartmann.

We interviewed Axel Hartmann recently (watch that here) and we were blown away by the new Rhodes MK8 and were further blown away by their two new plugins, the Rhodes V8 and Rhodes V8 Pro. We tested the Rhodes V8 Plugin in our studio Noise Machines.

It’s always a great feeling when you open up a plugin that’s been approved by the brand itself — we’ve reviewed a few brand-approved plugins in our time like the Korg-approved Arturia MS-20 plugin and the GForce Oberheim-approved SEM plugin — but what about a plugin made BY the company itself? Well, this Rhodes V8 is exactly that.

There’s two plugins on offer that Rhodes Music has made — the standard Rhodes V8 and a Rhodes V8 Pro. We tried out the V8 pro and the basic difference is that you get a profile section where you can change amplifiers, cabinets and microphones on them. Pretty cool, and kind of worth the extra dollars.

Straight up, the sound of the Rhodes plugin is lush. In fact, it’s better than lush, and trust us — we’ve got a real Rhodes in the studio and over the years nothing has come close in plugin land. In fact, I spent the whole time A/B’ing the plugin against the studio Rhodes.

The GUI is fantastic as well. Not to mention, you can really dive into everything you would normally do on a Rhodes. For example, there’s 3 main pages — Main, Setup and Detail. In the Setup page you can change the level, Damper, Fine Tune and Timbre. All things that are under the hood of a physical Rhodes. Obviously, they made this plugin with seasoned players in mind.

To go back to the other pages I mentioned, The Main page is where you do all your main tweaking. It’s got the same sections as the V8 — Preamp, Equalizer, Vari-Pan, Comp, Chorus, Phaser, and Delay. The previously mentioned Setup page is really easy to navigate. Level is +/- 20dB, Damper is +/- 100%, Fine Tune is +/- 25 cents, and Timbre is +/- 50.

The Detail page is where all the goodies are. From Tuning, Mechanical Noise, Profile EQ, Velocity, Pedal, Pan, Comp threshold, Chorus, Phaser, and Delay finer details. You can pick your Amp/Cab and Mic type, but currently, there’s only 5 selections in the Amp/Cab and 2 microphone types — maybe this will change with forthcoming updates.

I was blown away by the amount of presets too, and also impressed to see that there’s a huge artist preset page that includes legendary Australian pianist, keyboardist, producer and musical director Mike Pensini (Leo Sayer, Tina Arena, James Morrison, David Campbell, Sophie Monk, Brian McFadden and Deni Hines).

I want to tell you more, but I also want to go and keep playing with this plugin. 11/10 Rhodes Music. Well done. You can trial either plugin for 14 days if you wanna see what all the fuss is about — which there is a lot!

The Rhodes V8 Pro plugin comes in at $299 USD but is currently on special for $239.95, while the Rhodes V8 comes in at $179.95 USD.

To find out more about the Rhodes V8 plugin head over to Rhodesmusic.com