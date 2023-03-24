Nick Cave announces Autumn tour featuring Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood

Get ready to experience a musical journey unlike any other as Nick Cave announces his upcoming tour featuring the incomparable Colin Greenwood of Radiohead.

Music lovers, get ready for a tour that promises to be epic: Nick Cave is hitting the road again, with Radiohead‘s Colin Greenwood in tow. This fall, Cave will be performing in some of America’s most iconic venues, including The Beacon Theatre in New York and California’s Orpheum Theatre.

This is Cave’s first tour since releasing Seven Psalms last year, a work that was largely composed of spoken word poetry. With Greenwood on bass, the two musicians are sure to make for a dynamic and unforgettable live experience.

For Nick Cave, this tour will also be a chance to move forward after the devastating loss of his son, Jethro, who passed away last May. His music has always been an outlet for his emotions, and this tour will surely be a cathartic experience for the artist and his fans.

While Cave has been busy releasing new work, Radiohead has been focused on other projects. Drummer Philip Selway released a solo record this past year, and guitarist Ed O’Brien has been making waves with his own solo album and contributions to Paul McCartney’s McCartney III Reimagined. Meanwhile, Jonny Greenwood and Thom Yorke have been touring with their side project, The Smile. Despite all of this, Radiohead has not announced any new music as of late, and fans are eagerly awaiting any updates on the band’s next release.

As for Cave and Greenwood, their tour promises to be one of the most anticipated musical events of the year. With tickets going on sale March 31st at 10am local time, music lovers will want to act fast to secure their spot at what is sure to be a memorable night of music. So mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable tour featuring two of the most talented musicians of our time.

Nick Cave tour dates:

09-19 Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

09-21 Durham, NC – DPAC

09-23 Washington, D.C. – Lincoln Theatre

09-25 Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square

09-27 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

09-29 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

10-02 Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

10-06 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

10-07 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

10-10 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

10-12 Montreal, Quebec – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

10-14 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

10-15 Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

10-17 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

10-20 Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

10-22 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

10-23 Austin, TX – ACL at The Moody

10-27 Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

10-28 Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

More info here.