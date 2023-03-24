Best New Music: The National, Jade Kenji, Lankum and many more

Welcome back to Happy Mag’s Best New Music, e very Friday we highlight the best new releases from the past week.

Another Friday comes to pass and the weekend awaits, we’ve made it friends! Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we have got another week’s worth of amazing new music releases to share with you.

From the highly-anticipated new track from The National, to stunning new music by Lankum, and Jade Kenji we have got some real treats for you today; so without further ado, let’s get into that sweet sweet music.

The Nationals – Eucalyptus

The National, the beloved indie rock outfit, has unveiled a third single ahead of their highly anticipated album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. The track, titled “Eucalyptus,” is a masterful exercise in taut, punchy songwriting that exudes the band’s signature introspection and nuance. According to reports, the song was born out of a moment of pure spontaneity, as the band found inspiration during a visit to the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, just north of New York City. With “Eucalyptus,” The National proves once again why they are one of the most exciting and innovative acts in modern music.

Lankum – Newcastle

Irish quartet Lankum has dropped their highly anticipated new album, False Lankum, accompanied by a visualizer for the track “Newcastle.” The band’s unique and politically charged approach to folk music shines through on the hauntingly beautiful album, which draws inspiration from traditional music and broadside ballads.

Jade Kenji – Press Play

Jade Kenji has teamed up with Charles Sundborn for a vibrant new track that’s sure to get you moving. Produced by Kase Avila and Gary Dryza and released on Inner Tribe Records, “Press Play” is a joyful celebration of introversion and the power of play. With lyrics that encourage listeners to embrace their shyness and approach life with a childlike sense of wonder, this is a song that’s sure to put a smile on your face and a spring in your step. So go ahead, press play, and let the good vibes wash over you. Watch Jade perform “Press Play” Live From Happy here.

<a href="https://innertriberecords.bandcamp.com/album/press-play" data-wpel-link="external" rel="external noopener noreferrer">Press Play by Jade Kenji</a>

The Teskey Brothers – Take My Heart

The Teskey Brothers have unveiled their latest single, “Take My Heart,” a soulful love song that offers a tantalizing glimpse into their forthcoming third studio album, The Winding Way. Due for release on June 16, the album promises to be a deeply personal exploration of the themes that have defined the band’s career to date. “Take My Heart” is a poignant tribute to the people who shape us, both past and present, and is sure to strike a chord with fans of the Australian outfit’s heartfelt, blues-inflected sound. With its powerful vocals, soaring instrumentation, and raw emotional honesty, this is a song that’s not to be missed.

Forest Claudette – Mess Around ft. EARTHGANG

The 23-year-old songwriter confronts his inner turmoil and desires head-on through his diaristic approach to alternative R&B and pop, fearlessly questioning his place in the world with each new release. In his latest offering, ‘Mess Around,’ Claudette delivers a sultry R&B-pop gem that solidifies his position as Australia’s finest voice to date. Don’t miss out on this mesmerising track that will leave you wanting more.

Cry Club – I Want More

Melbourne queer bubblegum-punk duo Cry Club is back with a new single and video, ‘I Want More’. Known for their addictive, cathartic pop-punk and signature glittery tear makeup, Cry Club draws on 2000s emo rock to create an anthem of empowerment and perseverance, inspired by the injustices faced by marginalized artists in the music industry.

Shy Girl – Woe (I See It From Your Side) (Björk Remix)

The enigmatic Shygirl is back at it again with another epic collaboration, plucked from her highly-anticipated remix album. This time, it’s “Woe (I See It From Your Side) (Bjork Remix)” that has everyone talking. The Icelandic pop icon herself has stepped in to deliver a warped and spacious interpretation, replete with a standout vocal performance that is nothing short of breathtaking.

Listen to our full Best New Music playlist below and be sure to follow Happy Mag on Spotify