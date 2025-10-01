Watch a Young Jane Goodall, completely at one with the Chimps

Seeing a young Jane Goodall completely at home with the chimps is a meditation in itself

Dr. Jane Goodall, the legendary primatologist whose work changed how we see humanity, has passed away at 91.

From her first steps into Gombe Stream National Park in 1960, a 26-year-old Jane immersed herself in the lives of chimpanzees, observing their tools, their emotions, and their social bonds. She wasn’t just studying them – she became part of their world.

Brett Morgen’s acclaimed documentary JANE captures that early magic, showing a young Goodall crouched among the chimps, utterly at home in the jungle, her curiosity and empathy guiding every interaction.

Watching her then, it’s impossible not to feel the awe she inspired in a generation of scientists and animal lovers alike.

Beyond her groundbreaking research, Goodall became a global voice for conservation, founding the Jane Goodall Institute and Roots & Shoots, inspiring young people to protect the planet.

Her legacy is enormous, but it’s moments like those in JANE – a girl in the wild, completely in sync with nature – that remind us why she was extraordinary.

You can watch the full doco on Disney+/Foxtel if you have a subscription – totally worth it.