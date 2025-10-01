Fresh Probe into Hunter S. Thompson’s Death Launched

Two decades later, investigators re-open the case on the writer’s 2005 suicide ruling.

Nearly two decades after a cannon blast sent his ashes into the Colorado sky, the final act of Hunter S. Thompson’s life is being re-examined.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, heeding a request from Thompson’s widow, Anita, has called upon the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to conduct a fresh review of the 2005 shooting death officially ruled a suicide.

While no new evidence suggests foul play, the shadow of unanswered questions lingers.

Sheriff Michael Buglione affirmed the commitment to transparency, stating the external review aims to address any lingering doubts surrounding the gonzo journalist’s passing.

Thompson, the literary rebel who forged his own path with “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” died at 67 at his Woody Creek compound.

This new inquiry seeks not to exhume the past, his remains were famously dispatched per his wishes, but to bring a definitive close to a chapter that has haunted his family and admirers, offering a measure of peace long after the gunshot faded.