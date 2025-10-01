Inside Russo’s Genre-Defying Playlist

From Piaf to Deftones, the raw inspirations behind a haunting new voice.
Martha Reeves & The Vandellas – Heatwave
Motown is one of my biggest inspirations. It’s soulful, it has character, has unique voices and is just pure.
Jorja Smith – The One
I love the strings in this song and I really like her style. She’s R&B but mixes different sounds.
Deftones – ecdysis
I had to add this track from their newly released album because it’s too good. But I love them because of the mix of melodic lines with a heavy sound.
They’ve also had a wide range of influences like myself growing up and I love when artists draw from different genres because that’s when the best stuff happens.
Michael Jackson – Bad
I have a connection to this one because it’s such a bad ass song and always inspired me. He was a fighter for the good, and that inspires me!
Édith Piaf – Jézébel
Probably my favourite and less known song of hers, the guitar is so powerful and her vocals are fire.
The Pharcyde – Passin’ Me By
I love old school hip hop when it was still a bit raw and the lyrics were something deeper. I love a raw hip hop beat.
Tori Amos – Precious Things
I love Tori Amos, she’s a baddie with a piano, this track is powerful and she’s this fire force who’s such a powerful songwriter.
Mariah Carey – Anytime You Need a Friend
I was obsessed when I was growing up, I listened to her on my cassette player. The power in her voice, the unique tones, and especially in this track, I love the choir/gospel sounds.
Malena – Soundtrack
The soundtrack from this film has always touched me, maybe because it’s a nostalgic thing, but Enni Morricone really captures the essence like no other does.
Robyn – None Of Dem
She inspires me because her sound is unique and a mix of genres as well. From hip hop to electronic/pop. She also has the sassy girl thing.
Miguel feat Kali Uchis – Caramelo duro
I like that Miguel has that flavour of rnb rock and Latino influence. I love Latin music and grew up singing to Selena, and I love to dance to it also!
Words by Russo