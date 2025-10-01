Inside Russo’s Genre-Defying Playlist

From the soulful fire of Motown and the raw power of Édith Piaf to the genre-blurring boldness of Deftones and Robyn, Russo’s selections map the diverse sonic terrain that inspires her unique artistic universe; a world where vulnerability and power dramatically collide.

To illuminate the eclectic influences behind her emotionally raw sound, she guides us through a curated playlist that is as rebellious and charged as her own music.

In her powerful new single ‘Impazzire,’ Russo cements her status as a genre-defying force from South Western Sydney, blending soulful alternative pop with cinematic grandeur.

Martha Reeves & The Vandellas – Heatwave

Motown is one of my biggest inspirations. It’s soulful, it has character, has unique voices and is just pure.

Jorja Smith – The One

I love the strings in this song and I really like her style. She’s R&B but mixes different sounds.

Deftones – ecdysis

I had to add this track from their newly released album because it’s too good. But I love them because of the mix of melodic lines with a heavy sound.

They’ve also had a wide range of influences like myself growing up and I love when artists draw from different genres because that’s when the best stuff happens.

Michael Jackson – Bad

I have a connection to this one because it’s such a bad ass song and always inspired me. He was a fighter for the good, and that inspires me!

Édith Piaf – Jézébel

Probably my favourite and less known song of hers, the guitar is so powerful and her vocals are fire.

The Pharcyde – Passin’ Me By

I love old school hip hop when it was still a bit raw and the lyrics were something deeper. I love a raw hip hop beat.

Tori Amos – Precious Things

I love Tori Amos, she’s a baddie with a piano, this track is powerful and she’s this fire force who’s such a powerful songwriter.

Mariah Carey – Anytime You Need a Friend

I was obsessed when I was growing up, I listened to her on my cassette player. The power in her voice, the unique tones, and especially in this track, I love the choir/gospel sounds.

Malena – Soundtrack

The soundtrack from this film has always touched me, maybe because it’s a nostalgic thing, but Enni Morricone really captures the essence like no other does.

Robyn – None Of Dem

She inspires me because her sound is unique and a mix of genres as well. From hip hop to electronic/pop. She also has the sassy girl thing.

Miguel feat Kali Uchis – Caramelo duro

I like that Miguel has that flavour of rnb rock and Latino influence. I love Latin music and grew up singing to Selena, and I love to dance to it also!

Words by Russo