DEM MOB Share New Single ‘Suit Vibes’ Ahead of National Tour

Nothing but good vibrations from DEM MOB, straight out of the APY Lands. South Australia , hip-hop group DEM MOB have dropped their latest single, ‘Suit Vibes’, marking a fresh chapter for the trio.

Produced by PAYDAY and mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated engineer Bruce Bang (Miguel, Usher), the track introduces Bala Muugzy from the Torres Strait Islands, expanding the group’s sound while keeping their Central Desert roots front and centre.

‘Suit Vibes’ blends Bala’s powerful island war cry with DEM MOB’s signature flow, creating a track that’s both a celebration of culture and a statement of strength.

The “suit” in the title nods to formality, but the music moves with urgency, grounded in land, language, and legacy.

As the group puts it, “If you’re not bringing the energy, beware the war cry.”

Since forming in the remote APY Lands, DEM MOB have been trailblazers for Indigenous hip-hop, rapping in Pitjantjatjara and using their platform to empower young First Nations people.

With 10 South Australian Music Awards, the APRA Emily Burrows Award, and the Helpmann Academy’s Elise Ross Prize under their belt, DEM MOB are redefining what Indigenous-led music and community engagement can achieve.

DEM MOB kick off a 30-date tour from today through May 3, bringing their unstoppable energy to stages across the country. Don’t miss your chance to catch them live, and check out their new single, ‘Suit Vibes’, out now on all streaming platforms.

DEM MOB TOUR DATES

Fri 28 Nov – Whalers – Maar Nation / Warrnambool

Sat 29 Nov – BP Grand Final w/ Lenny Kravitz – Tarntanya / Adelaide

Fri 5 Dec – Finnians – Birpai Land / Port Macquarie

Sat 6 Dec – The Hoey Moey – Gumbaynggirr / Coffs Harbour

Fri 12 Dec – Everglades – Darkinjung & Guringai Land / Woy Woy

Sat 13 Dec – Avalon RSL – Garigal Land / Avalon Beach

Fri 6 Feb – The Globe – Bunganditj / Mt Gambier

Sat 7 Feb – The Gov – Tarntanya / Adelaide

Sun 8 Feb – Port Lincoln Brewing – Galinyala / Port Lincoln

Fri 13 Feb – Altar – nipaluna / Hobart

Sat 14 Feb – Du Cane Brewing – kanamaluka / Launceston

Sun 15 Feb – The Pier (afternoon show) – Ulverstone

Fri 20 Feb – Westernport – Bunurong Land / San Remo

Sat 21 Feb – Volta – Wadawurrung & Dja Dja Wurrung Land / Ballarat

Sun 22 Feb – All Seasons – Djandak / Bendigo

Thu 26 Feb – Great Northern – Cavanbah / Byron Bay

Fri 27 Feb – Miami Marketta – Yugambeh Land / Gold Coast

Sat 28 Feb – Nortons – Gubbi Gubbi Land / Sunshine Coast

Fri 20 Mar – La La Land – Dharawal Land / Wollongong

Sat 21 Mar – King St – Mulubinba / Newcastle

Sun 22 Mar – Crowbar – Eora / Sydney (AA)

Fri 10 Apr – 170 Russell – Naarm / Melbourne

Sat 11 Apr – Croxton Hotel – Naarm / Melbourne

Fri 17 Apr – Tanks Arts Centre – Gimuy / Cairns

Fri 24 Apr – The Tivoli – Meanjin / Brisbane

Sat 25 Apr – The Princess – Meanjin / Brisbane (AA)

Sun 26 Apr – Empire Theatre – Jagera, Giabal & Jarowair Land / Toowoomba

Fri 1 May – Liberty Hall – Eora / Sydney

Sat 2 May – Keystone 1889 – Wiradyuri Land / Bathurst

Sun 3 May – Blue Mountains Theatre – Darug Land / Springwood