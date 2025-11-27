DEM MOB Share New Single ‘Suit Vibes’ Ahead of National Tour

Produced by PAYDAY and mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated engineer Bruce Bang (Miguel, Usher), the track introduces Bala Muugzy from the Torres Strait Islands, expanding the group’s sound while keeping their Central Desert roots front and centre.
‘Suit Vibes’ blends Bala’s powerful island war cry with DEM MOB’s signature flow, creating a track that’s both a celebration of culture and a statement of strength.
The “suit” in the title nods to formality, but the music moves with urgency, grounded in land, language, and legacy.
As the group puts it, “If you’re not bringing the energy, beware the war cry.”
Since forming in the remote APY Lands, DEM MOB have been trailblazers for Indigenous hip-hop, rapping in Pitjantjatjara and using their platform to empower young First Nations people.
With 10 South Australian Music Awards, the APRA Emily Burrows Award, and the Helpmann Academy’s Elise Ross Prize under their belt, DEM MOB are redefining what Indigenous-led music and community engagement can achieve.
DEM MOB kick off a 30-date tour from today through May 3, bringing their unstoppable energy to stages across the country. Don’t miss your chance to catch them live, and check out their new single, ‘Suit Vibes’, out now on all streaming platforms.
DEM MOB TOUR DATES
Fri 28 Nov – Whalers – Maar Nation / Warrnambool
Sat 29 Nov – BP Grand Final w/ Lenny Kravitz – Tarntanya / Adelaide
Fri 5 Dec – Finnians – Birpai Land / Port Macquarie
Sat 6 Dec – The Hoey Moey – Gumbaynggirr / Coffs Harbour
Fri 12 Dec – Everglades – Darkinjung & Guringai Land / Woy Woy
Sat 13 Dec – Avalon RSL – Garigal Land / Avalon Beach
Fri 6 Feb – The Globe – Bunganditj / Mt Gambier
Sat 7 Feb – The Gov – Tarntanya / Adelaide
Sun 8 Feb – Port Lincoln Brewing – Galinyala / Port Lincoln
Fri 13 Feb – Altar – nipaluna / Hobart
Sat 14 Feb – Du Cane Brewing – kanamaluka / Launceston
Sun 15 Feb – The Pier (afternoon show) – Ulverstone
Fri 20 Feb – Westernport – Bunurong Land / San Remo
Sat 21 Feb – Volta – Wadawurrung & Dja Dja Wurrung Land / Ballarat
Sun 22 Feb – All Seasons – Djandak / Bendigo
Thu 26 Feb – Great Northern – Cavanbah / Byron Bay
Fri 27 Feb – Miami Marketta – Yugambeh Land / Gold Coast
Sat 28 Feb – Nortons – Gubbi Gubbi Land / Sunshine Coast
Fri 20 Mar – La La Land – Dharawal Land / Wollongong
Sat 21 Mar – King St – Mulubinba / Newcastle
Sun 22 Mar – Crowbar – Eora / Sydney (AA)
Fri 10 Apr – 170 Russell – Naarm / Melbourne
Sat 11 Apr – Croxton Hotel – Naarm / Melbourne
Fri 17 Apr – Tanks Arts Centre – Gimuy / Cairns
Fri 24 Apr – The Tivoli – Meanjin / Brisbane
Sat 25 Apr – The Princess – Meanjin / Brisbane (AA)
Sun 26 Apr – Empire Theatre – Jagera, Giabal & Jarowair Land / Toowoomba
Fri 1 May – Liberty Hall – Eora / Sydney
Sat 2 May – Keystone 1889 – Wiradyuri Land / Bathurst
Sun 3 May – Blue Mountains Theatre – Darug Land / Springwood