Hiatus Kaiyote announce first New Zealand shows in five years for 15th Anniversary

Funk, jazz, and chaos return to Aotearoa.

After five years away, genre-defying Melbourne outfit Hiatus Kaiyote are finally returning to Aotearoa.

The band, beloved for their dizzying blend of funk, jazz, hip-hop, and progressive R&B, will celebrate their 15th anniversary with two intimate, high-wire shows.

First up: Meow Nui in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington on September 3rd, followed by a finale at Auckland’s Town Hall on September 4th.

Led by the magnetic Nai Palm, the quartet has earned three Grammy nominations, samples from Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé, and a fierce live reputation for “edge-of-your-seat chaos.”

Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, May 28th at 12pm local time, with presales starting May 26th.

Don’t sleep, this reunion promises to be electric.

Hiatus Kaiyote Tour Dates

September 3 – Meow Nui, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington

September 4 – Town Hall, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland