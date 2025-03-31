Kenan Thompson Reacts to Morgan Wallen’s Weird SNL Exit

“I don’t know what goes through his mind”

Kenan Thompson, SNL’s longest-tenured cast member, called out Morgan Wallen for his bizarre exit during the latest show, where the country star darted off stage and later posted a cryptic Instagram caption: “get me to God’s country.”

Thompson joked he wasn’t sure if Wallen “understood the assignment” adding that it felt like a strange departure from the usual backstage camaraderie.

“I don’t know what goes through people’s minds when they decide to do stuff like that,” Thompson told Entertainment Weekly.

“I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something.”

