A Noisy, Soulful & Sleazy Guide to Greaser Bar’s Wildest April Gigs

Brisbane’s Greaser Bar is serving up a blistering lineup of gigs this April, packed with rock, punk, indie, and everything that hits hard
Nestled in the heart of Fortitude Valley, Greaser Bar is the go-to spot for live music that thrills, from gritty rock anthems to soul-stirring indie melodies.
Next month, the stage is set for electrifying performances—whether you’re craving the raw energy of punk, the punch of garage rock, or the emotional pull of indie anthems, Greaser has you covered.
From high-octane sets to experimental sounds, expect fierce shows, wild crowds, and nights that don’t quit. Here’s what’s going down this April:
Thursday 3rd
Drain Pipe brings the thunder with their gritty heavy rock assault, Whiplaash cranks the chaos to deafening heights, and Pleasantly Confused drags you deep into their sludgy, riff-choked abyss—strap in for a night of unrelenting heaviness.
Friday 4th
The Late Star delivers hypnotic, groove-laden indie rock, The Phosphenes ignite with their razor-sharp alt-rock intensity, and OK-36 storms the stage with their anthemic pop-punk energy—a triple-threat night of unstoppable riffs and hooks.
Saturday 5th
Victorians Sick Visor shreds through their blistering skate punk set, bringing the reckless energy of their new EP ‘Chuck a Sickie’—Allora follows up with a jolt of frenetic indie rock, while Sweet Spot opens the chaos with face-melting, guitar-driven fury. Expect a night of broken strings, spilled drinks, and pure sonic adrenaline.
Wednesday 9th
Redline detonates with pure rock chaos, Null and Void drags you under with crushing grunge riffs, and Lavender Threat suffocates the room with doom-hardcore fury—a night of unrelenting volume, sweat, and sonic demolition.
Thursday 10th
Arvo Haze headlines with their dreamy indie-alt anthems (don’t miss their breakout hit ‘Gettin’ Over It’), The Lore fuels the fire with their genre-blurring mix of indie, rock, and reggae energy, and Hyphen kicks things off with sway-inducing rock grooves—a night of sharp hooks, sweat, and unstoppable vibes.
Friday 11th
Wishbone anchors the night with their steady, soulful rock pulse, The Phosphenes electrify with their razor-sharp alt-rock intensity, and Taillight sets the mood with brooding, introspective indie—a perfectly balanced night of grit, groove, and raw emotion.
Saturday 12th
Taking Back Saturday turns up the chaos for their 9th birthday bash—expect wild surprises and late-night debauchery. The Chimpeltons headline with their unhinged “chimp rock” assault (loud, fast, and bananas since 2022), Super Fun Down Under fries circuits with their Gold Coast electro-punk freakout, and The Distained—teenage thrash maniacs—open the gates of metal hell early. Strap in: this night swings between sweat, sparks, and pure ungovernable energy.
Wednesday 16th
Hyphen serves up soul-stirring rock rhythms that pull you in like a magnetic groove, Old Mate Special cranks out unapologetic rock ‘n’ roll bravado, and Hazy sets the tone with their hypnotic, groove-laced indie rock—a night of raw hooks, infectious energy, and melodies that dig in deep.
Thursday 17th
Haret closes out the night with their infectious pop-rock hooks, The Gubbins revs up the crowd with unadulterated rock and roll swagger, and Whitts End (Acoustic) kicks things off with a raw, high-energy pop-rock twist—stripped back but packing just as much punch. A night of sing-along choruses, electrifying vibes, and pure musical adrenaline.
Friday 18th
Closed – I know, we’re bummed about it too. But Greaser’s gets up and at it again with your favourite bands the very next day!
Saturday 19th
Citizen Rat explodes onto the stage with their high-octane punk-metal fury, Annoying Neighbours warp minds with their six-piece psychedelic garage-punk fusion, and OK-36 ignites the night with their alt-rock/pop-punk anthems—a triple-threat lineup of unrelenting energy, sonic chaos, and sweat-drenched rebellion. Strap in for a night that’ll leave your ears ringing and your pulse racing.
Wednesday 23rd
Timothee And The Chalamets bring the night to a silky close with their irresistible funk-soul grooves, Ginger In Coffee mesmerizes with her dreamy indie-pop soundscapes, and Whitts End (Acoustic) kicks things off with their high-energy pop-rock anthems—stripped back but still packing a serious punch. A night of smooth vibes, hypnotic melodies, and singalong moments that’ll stick with you long after the last note fades.
Thursday 24th
Life Pilot (Adelaide) brings their self-titled tour chaos with bone-crushing metalcore, Strange Fiction levels the room with unrelenting hardcore fury, and Grizzlyshark opens the carnage with their 5-piece hardcore assault—a night of stage dives, shattered eardrums, and pure, unadulterated sonic violence.
Friday 25th
Mid-Century Modern headlines with their effortlessly cool alternative/indie rock vibes, Hazy keeps the groove flowing with their infectious indie-rock rhythms, and Harvest Eternal sets the mood with soulful, introspective indie—a night of captivating melodies, irresistible hooks, and pure musical craftsmanship.
Saturday 26th
Transmission’s Indie Sleaze Night takes over the late night operations with dancefloor energy—but first, Good Sniff headlines with their primal two-piece alt-rock thunder (all bass/drum fury), Special Features revs up the crowd with no-frills rock muscle, and Boys At The Back kicks things off with their hip-hop/punk hybrid chaos. A night that swings from mosh pits to messy indie discos, with zero apologies.
