Soundcraft Notepad 12FX – Review – Interfaceoff ’26

Soundcraft Notepad 12FX combines hands on analogue mixing, USB recording and built in Lexicon effects in one compact unit Soundcraft has been making mixers for more than 40 years, and the Notepad 12FX feels like a compact version of the workflow the company is known for. This is a small format analogue mixer with built in USB I O and Lexicon effects, designed to cover recording, podcasting, rehearsals, content production and smaller music setups without taking over the room. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

The appeal here is that it feels immediately familiar. You have got four Soundcraft mic preamps, with two Hi Z inputs for guitars or instruments, alongside stereo line inputs for keyboards, playback devices and other gear. The channel layout is traditional and refreshingly hands on, with EQ, aux sends, master fader control, headphone level and LED metering sitting right where you would expect them.

That makes the Notepad 12FX a particularly useful option for anyone who prefers an analogue mixer workflow over doing everything inside software. You can plug in a few microphones, a guitar, keys or playback sources, set levels quickly and get moving without navigating pages of menus or building a complicated routing setup.

The built in USB audio connection also makes it a practical recording tool. Whether you are capturing a podcast, recording a demo or sending audio into a computer for content production, the Notepad 12FX gives you a simple bridge between an analogue desk and a digital workflow.

Then there are the Lexicon effects. Reverb, chorus and delay with tap tempo control are all built into the unit, giving you a quick way to add some space and character without reaching for extra hardware or loading up plug ins. For rehearsals, small performances or quick recording sessions, that kind of built in processing can make a big difference to how quickly the setup comes together.

There is also a useful ducking function aimed at spoken content. When enabled, the mixer can automatically lower background music when the main source is active, which makes it handy for podcasts, presentations, streams or any setup where speech needs to cut through cleanly.

The Notepad 12FX is housed in a durable metal enclosure, but the footprint stays small enough to travel easily or sit comfortably on a desktop. That balance is really what makes it work. It gives you proper mixer control, USB recording, built in Lexicon effects and enough connectivity for a range of creative setups, while keeping the whole experience straightforward.

For anyone who wants a compact mixer that can handle instruments, microphones, recording and spoken content without making the workflow feel heavier than it needs to be, the Soundcraft Notepad 12FX makes a lot of sense.