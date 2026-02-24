Harry Styles is reporting for double duty on SNL

Harry Styles is heading back to Saturday Night Live come March 14th.

The world will finally return to its natural order next week when Harry drops his first album in four years, and after that, fans won’t have to wait long to see their beloved British charmer on SNL’s stage.

And even better, he’s back for double duty, which means he’s both host and musical guest in one.

This week, the show’s back from an Olympic hiatus with Heated Rivalry star and internet sweetheart Connor Storrie hosting while Mumford & Sons put their new album to the live test for the first time.

Once March 7th rolls around, Gorillaz will be making their SNL debut while Ryan Gosling hosts, so yes, it’s a bit too early to start counting the sleeps until Harry’s up there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

SNL’s 51st season is having a pretty good run so far, featuring guests like Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Lily Allen, Olivia Dean and freaking Cher.

With names like that, Harry Styles is of course the natural next choice, especially after he just announced his massive Together, Together tour which brings him down under in November, but not before he pulls off 30 Nights at Madison Square Garden.

Yes, before you ask, that is indeed a record, which with a 12 night plan for Wembley Stadium in London this Euro Summer, means there’s a few under his belt.

The performance will be his first on SNL since 2019, but he’s in no way a stranger to the series, appearing a handful of times with ex-bandmates One Direction and twice after that once Harry made a name for himself solo.

Right now, fans have the track ‘Aperture’ as their only morsel of Harry, but hold tight guys, you’re about to be spoiled rotten this March.