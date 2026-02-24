Audified’s MixChecker ULTRA Reference+ Review

Audified’s MixChecker ULTRA has quietly become one of the most relied-upon tools for producers and engineers who care about how their mixes translate outside the studio. Built around a comprehensive suite of playback simulations, reference matching, device behaviour modelling and environmental noise controls, MixChecker ULTRA shows you exactly how your music performs on real world systems long before you ever leave your DAW.

With more than 90 simulated devices spanning studio monitors, laptops, phones, cars, Bluetooth speakers and TVs, MixChecker ULTRA has helped countless creators eliminate guesswork and make decisions with confidence.

Now Audified takes it further with Reference+, a major update that adds a powerful new Headphone Compensation layer.

Headphones have become the primary monitoring tool for many producers. Whether you’re working at home, in an untreated room or on the road, chances are you’re making mix decisions on headphones. The challenge is every pair has its own frequency response and tonal colouration, and that colouring influences what you hear and how you balance your mix. On some models the lows are exaggerated, others scoop the mids or rise in the high end, all of which can lead you to compensate for the headphone’s character instead of the mix itself.

Reference+ changes that. Before you even begin switching between device simulations, the new Headphone Compensation layer corrects your specific model toward a neutral or ideal target. This gives you a more accurate monitoring foundation, so what you hear is closer to the truth of the mix rather than the personality of your headphones.

Practical control is at the heart of the new workflow. Simply activate Headphone Compensation from the toolbar, pick your model from the supported list and choose a compensation mode. You can set it to FLAT for neutral reference, PERFECT for a balanced ideal curve, or dive into Custom EQ to shape the correction yourself. The visual graph shows both your headphone’s natural response and the chosen target, giving clear insight into what’s being adjusted.

Once compensation is engaged, every simulated device and reference track is heard on a corrected, credible basis. This means decisions about balance, spatial depth, vocal clarity or mastering moves are far more reliable, and you’re less likely to encounter translation issues when listening on other systems.

MixChecker ULTRA Reference+ brings the plugin closer than ever to a true portable studio. Whether you’re using AKG, Beyerdynamic, Sennheiser, M50x or any other supported model, this update removes the uncertainty that headphone colouration can introduce and gives you back control over what you actually hear.

This is a must have utility plugin in every engineer’s arsenal.