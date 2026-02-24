Black Country, New Road Setlist and Set Times

Black Country, New Road return down under

Black Country, New Road kicked off their Australia & New Zealand tour on Sunday night in Perth and tonight they’ll be hitting none other than our beloved Enmore Theatre.

They’re got a pretty packed schedule while they’re here, hitting Hobart’s Odeon Theatre tomorrow night (Wednesday, February 25th), then off to Brissy and Melbourne later in the week before they cross the ditch and pay our mates in Auckland and Wellington a visit (justice for NZ’s South Island!).

Folk-pop act Way Dynamic AKA Dylan Young will join BCNR for their Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane shows, while indie 9-piece Mouseatouille will take the reins in Hobart, and NZ’s very own Ringlets will take care of their part of the world.

The doors at Enmore tonight will open at 7pm, Way Dynamic will take centre stage at 8pm, and BCNR will finally appear at 9pm.

Black Country, New Road Setlist

Two Horses

The Big Spin

Socks

Dancers

Besties

For the Cold Country

Strangers

Goodbye (Don’t Tell Me)

Nancy Tries to Take the Night

Mary

The Ballad of El Goodo (Big Star cover)

Forever Howlong

Happy Birthday

Once BCNR finish dusting off their hands in Wellington, they’ll fly straight back home to the UK where they kick off a massive tour across Europe and North America.